This is the inaugural episode for “Reality Roundtable” a new segment under The Great Simplification podcast umbrella that brings together several experts to convene and have a deep discussion on one topic. Currently, these will release on the 2nd Sunday of every month.

Joining me today are geologist and oil expert, Arthur Berman, mining and mechanical engineer Simon Michaux of GTK of Government of Finland, and my longtime Spanish polymath friend, the telecommunications/solar/energy systems expert Pedro Prieto. Environmental peacemaker/mediator Olivia Lazard was also scheduled but couldn’t make it due to travel snafus.



Today’s topic is – broadly – the viability of scaling Electric Vehicles. In this conversation, each guest has 5 minutes to give a statement on some aspects of EVs, after which the rest will ask questions, and then it will open up to a group conversation. In this first episode, I expect it will be apparent that we are all friends and colleagues and have mutual respect and history together.

I hope this format is educational, interesting and helpful to viewers trying to make sense of our complex situation in hopes of making better personal – and cultural decisions.

~Nate

