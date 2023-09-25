This last Friday, a production crew from the Dutch VPRO Tegenlicht came to my farm here in Western Wisconsin - and today (<2 days later!) they posted this 22 minute short which is the first part to a full length film titled Energieblindheid volgens (Energy Blind).

VPRO Tegenlicht is an educational organization with a focus on highlighting the most difficult problems around the world and the individuals who are working on tackling them. They have an extensive archive of information, a wealth of resources for anyone wishing to access it, and I’m pleased to be a part of it.

A longer part 2 to this video will come out next spring with a more in-depth overview of the themes touched in part 1. Featuring “Frank” and the other dogs and horses on the farm, this is a pretty decent primer to the larger energy story that underpins our global predicament. Thanks to the entire VPRO Tegenlicht team (including the tenacious director Martijn ;-) - (the only criticism is somehow they made me look like my grandmother…)

