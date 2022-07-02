good (Saturday) morning

We recently finished our 25th episode. Time (and events) are moving fast.

At end of long week I offer a short riff on:

==> What is the Great Simplification?

==> What have I learned in doing the first 25 episodes?

==>What is a framework for solutions responses?

Upcoming: Next Wednesday is Neuroscientist Peter Whybrow to discuss ‘American Mania and A Well Tuned Brain’, the following Wednesday is Joseph Tainter to discuss Complexity, Energy and Simplification and 2 weeks from today is Frankly #5 with our newest team member (and former student) Lizzy asking me questions from our social media feeds.

Have a good weekend~

Nate

