Frankly #4 - Meeting the Future Halfway
good (Saturday) morning
We recently finished our 25th episode. Time (and events) are moving fast.
At end of long week I offer a short riff on:
==> What is the Great Simplification?
==> What have I learned in doing the first 25 episodes?
==>What is a framework for
solutions responses?
Upcoming: Next Wednesday is Neuroscientist Peter Whybrow to discuss ‘American Mania and A Well Tuned Brain’, the following Wednesday is Joseph Tainter to discuss Complexity, Energy and Simplification and 2 weeks from today is Frankly #5 with our newest team member (and former student) Lizzy asking me questions from our social media feeds.
Have a good weekend~
Nate
Thanks Nate, I spent the morning binging on your conversations (specifically those with Jamie Wheal and Vicki Robin) in a bid to catch up on your feed. Great conversations as always and always look forward to the next one.
In case you haven't come across Richard Blundell, I thought I'd add him to your list of potential guests. My sense is that the two of you would hit it off.
https://oikarich.substack.com/p/five-reasons-for-hope
Thanks Nate! Been following your work since The Oil Drum days. If you're doing a focus group or whatever you want to call it looking at future paths I'd love to be on your group! Keep up the great work.