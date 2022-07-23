Happy Saturday!

This episode was recorded after the release of our 25th episode of The Great Simplification. We wanted to take the opportunity to answer some common questions we receive from listeners via email and YouTube. I asked my former student (and newest team member), Lizzy to compile -and ask me - a list of the most frequently asked questions in this segment of Frankly.

The questions range from topics on: education, nuclear power, climate change and quite a bit more. I hope sharing my perspectives on these issues helps you understand how I see the whole picture - and in turn - how we should think/respond as individuals and as a society. In the future, we may do this as live ‘ask me anything’ or similar, which would also connect the community growing around this Reality.

Frankly Nate/Lizzy QA

This upcoming week (7/27) we’ll have Josh Farley as a guest on The Great Simplification for episode #29. He and I cover some of the basics on money and debt and what sort of money system might be suitable for a source/sink constrained future. Following that on 8/3 will be Steve Keen and I discussing how mainstream economics is failing to inform and prepare us for our future reality.

Thanks, and have a good weekend~

Nate