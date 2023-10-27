My 'Frankly' series on The Great Simplification is my personal sandbox to opine about topics relevant to our future. I keep imagining a new Frankly reflection on aspects of our global discourse, but then real time events change my timeline and the topic! Just to stay in touch with you all in this time of growing tumult, here I offer a raw take on events in Israel (and financial markets) and an incomplete list of upcoming topics (in my mind) relevant to the human predicament.

The purpose of these Franklys is not to provide real time intel or eg investment analysis but instead to continually offer a systems lens that informs the scout team of humans seeking an integrated world view to inform their actions. Our tendencies to focus on single issues - e.g. the war in Israel, the geo-political impacts of the Russia/Ukraine war, the growing financial crisis and debt, global heating - challenges our ability to build a broader awareness of how these pieces fit together and shine light on the viable paths we can still take to the future. Is it possible to focus less on productivity and more on awareness and reflection? Can we effectively change the consciousness of those in power? How can we attempt to navigate the ever-shorter road to the Great Simplification?

Be well everyone - peace.

This week, I was joined by climate scientist/policy ambassador Sir David King to help unpack the current situation regarding Earth's climate system and the human response (or lack thereof) to the accelerating heating of the atmosphere. While many uncertainties remain in this complex science, the fundamentals of rising average global temperatures as a reaction to increasing man-made greenhouse emissions is now widely recognized by the global scientific community. Yet - especially in the United States - climate change remains a contentious issue, making it an even tougher political topic with no easy solutions. Among the many 'responses' we discuss are marine cloud brightening, and artificially creating 'whale poop'.

