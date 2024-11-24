It is frequently true that those who will inherit the greatest consequences of our climate crisis – today’s youth – have the least voice in shaping what happens next. But if given a seat at the table, what would these children have to say about creating a more sustainable path forward?

In this Reality Roundtable, I sit down with documentarian Damon Gameau and three young activists featured in his documentary film The Future Council, to discuss their experiences grappling with the complex challenges of transforming a system that is actively harming our planet and what they think should be done to save humanity from itself.

What do kids think about the actions of the most powerful and wealthy individuals and corporations in our global societies? How would they act differently if they had children sitting in their boardrooms? Finally, what would the world look like if we incorporated the hopes and fears of the youngest amongst us into our decision-making for the future?

In last week’s Frankly, I highlighted seven views of the future and how broadening our awareness to include others’ starting points might allow for greater discourse and understanding. How we view the future stems from what we care about and our expectations for humanity – from needing to stay focused solely on daily struggles to believing we’re on an endless path towards living outside our own solar system. Perhaps an even bigger factor is whether we believe we can change the trajectory of the future or if our species is simply stuck on a predetermined outcome.

