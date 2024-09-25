History for Tomorrow: Uncovering Future Possibilities from Humanity’s Past
The Great Simplification #142 with Roman Krznaric
While the global crises we face are on a larger scale than anything before, there is rich wisdom to glean from past civilizations who have faced existential challenges and survived – or even thrived. What lessons might we learn from history that could offer guidance for our future?
In this episode, I’m joined by social philosopher Roman Krznaric to discuss ways we might govern or lead during moments of crisis, using the lens of former and current civilizations.
What lessons have we forgotten when it comes to being in community with and listening to each other? How have our ideas and expectations of the future been informed by seeing history as a story of individuals shaping the rise and fall of civilizations, rather than a collective effort? How could learning from the past to create better democracies, wiser natural resource stewardship, and more circular economies help us prioritize human and planetary well-being?
Unfortunately I don't make the time to listen to many of your conversations anymore Nate. Nothing personal but can only handle so much. I had a 2 hour lone car journey to fill and the commenters below really convinced me to take a listen to this one.
Disappointed by the shortness of this conversation, I was left with LOTS of threads that need more unpacking. Please get together with Roman again at the soonest possibility. There's certain guests, that are obvious candidates for further interviews and Roman is an obvious one. One thing I've said quietly to myself constantly over the last couple of years is that I don't do Hope. I've heard many people talk about Active Hope before but it never clicked until this conversation. There are some pretty amazing people doing amazing things, and most of these things are about building relationships, about relearning the strength we have as people, how we can do great things together, despite all the differences that various entities like the media, seem to push. Thank you Nate, Thank you Roman. Will definitely be checking out more of his work.
Nate, This conversation filled me with good vibes. Roman’s enthusiasm is infectious. So many great examples from history Edo , Sortition and the Conversation Lunches . We need more of this - a way to extend the random conversations one has with strangers eg the pleasant convo you have with the cashier that leaves you feeling good. Extend those few minutes by an hour, discussing a deep question with a stranger must lead to community building. And it’d be activism that’s fun! Thanks for all your work Nate. But like Tim says take a break today and go outside.