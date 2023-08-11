In the fourth and final part of this Frankly mini-series, I suggest responses that reside in the intersection of the ‘Four Horsemen of the 2020s’ and the ongoing/accelerating risks to Earth's ecosystems, and the web of life. What can we do? How can pro-future thinkers reconcile ‘Just Stopping Oil’ when the Superorganism dynamic of the global economy will continue trying hard to ‘Keep Pumping Oil’? The ‘what to do’ part of this story will always be the hardest, because a) it’s incredibly complicated and complex and b) what one chooses to do depends a lot on what they care about, and what their life circumstances are.

Here I briefly outline 10 ‘guideposts’ that could benefit both post-growth human economies as well as protecting Earth’s biodiversity. From planned decomplexifying at various scales to a change of consciousness arising from more humans focused on "Inner Tech", there are many ways we as individuals and greater society can meet the future halfway - while still remaining grounded in the reality of energy, technology, human behavior, and the economy.

Today, I’m joined by Doomberg - the pseudonymous energy/finance analyst team (visually presenting as a talking chicken icon) who uses an energy lens to analyze global economic trends. In this wide ranging discussion, we cover the interactions between geopolitics, debt, climate policy, and - of course - energy. While there were areas of divergence between Doomberg and I, we agreed on a large number of central issues, and this episode resulted in new perspectives I hadn’t previously considered. I.e. it has gotten me thinking.

