In this Frankly, I reflect on three seemingly unrelated issues whose intersection will be critical to humanity’s path ahead. 1) the new (nominal) all-time high in global oil production, 2) AI’s growing influence in the financial markets and economy, and 3) the environmental sink capacity of Earth.

While ‘all liquids’ just hit an all time high, the varying categories of what is considered oil obfuscates a long plateau that is on the precipice of permanent decline. However, given AI’s expanding reach, this technology may not only invent ways of directing a higher percentage of Original Oil In Place to our economies, but -in the same way as steam engines, or kerosene or computers, may increase demand for energy worldwide. In similar fashion to shale fracking, MMT, and debt, AI may increasingly widen the straw which is resource extraction/ecosystem damage . Artificial intelligence is potentially a wonderful tool, but as it stands today, it is lower down the hierarchy of human goals than money/power maximization and thus will accelerate, not diminish, climate change and other environmental damages.

Can we resist the cleverness of AI and its ability to drain sources to the very last drop to instead navigate the road to the Great Simplification with wisdom?

In case you missed it…

Last week, I was joined by thought leader and ceremonial guide Samantha Sweetwater to share her journey through mysticism and guiding others through their own unique spiritual paths. Strengthening relationality is a critical component for fostering deeper connections to nature - including fellow humans - and subsequently creating more cooperative, peaceful societies. Within a culture which predominantly values linear processes, Samantha’s work has centered around finding a balance between convergent thinking and the relational intelligence we’ve neglected. How can we - as individuals - nurture the subjective, intersubjective, and objective within ourselves to create more holistic sensemaking within a complex world?

If you appreciate The Great Simplification podcast…

Be sure to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform! Leaving reviews helps the podcast grow, which helps spread awareness of our systemic situation from experts in ecology, energy, policy, economics, technology, and community building so that we can better understand - and respond to - the challenges of the coming decade.

The Great Simplification podcast is produced by The Institute for the Study of Energy and Our Future (ISEOF), a 501(c)(3) organization. We want to keep all content completely free to view globally and without ads. If you’d like to support ISEOF and it’s content via donation, please use the link below.

Support The Great Simplification