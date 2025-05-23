The Great Simplification

Word salad (ing) (munching)
Ai is the mirror, we just haven’t asked the right questions.

There is no method in listening, when giving answers is the eduction of an industrial tourist.

We are shown the way more, so we find a way…less, which inevitably is ‘unsustainable’.

Ai is a program to self improve, it ‘improvises’ mostly badly, due to the examples it has received.

Garbage in, garbage out.

It has no human form, if it did, it would show us the gas chamber we have created for ourselves by taking more of our world for granted, while living in the garbage.

Garbage in, garbage out.

We do it to ourselves, Ai improvises on the Disney tourist of wants, not needs, our objective rationality.

The sooner subjective analysis begins, the better.

“Doctor, I am sick”

“What are your feelings”

Not “what are the symptoms”.

