Individually and collectively, we have become fixated on the pursuit and accumulation of wealth. But what is wealth? Our singular focus on financial capital obscures a fundamental truth: money is merely a marker for real wealth, all of which originates in nature. With the universal fungibility of the US dollar into everything as the engine, we are now transmuting the world’s wealth into income at an unprecedented rate. Driven by cultural incentives to maximize individual profit, we are collectively depleting the high quality ores and energy stocks, as well as the natural world and the ecosystems that sustain us.

In this Frankly, I explore the evolutionary and historical foundations of 'wealth', from optimal foraging theory and relative fitness to the modern pursuit of profit. I examine the collective action problem which the pursuit of wealth on a finite planet creates: as we chase more ‘fake wealth’, we degrade the 'real wealth' - the stability of Earth’s ecosystems that sustain our descendants and those of other species. We are drawing down our natural bank account in the pursuit of individual financial gain.

Can we mature our understanding of wealth before it’s too late? Could we create regenerative cultures which transmute income back into wealth? And can we collectively recognize that true wealth cannot be found in our pockets but rather in the natural world we inhabit?

This week, I was joined complexity scientist, Peter Turchin, to discuss his work modeling the key factors that drive patterns of peace, turmoil, and revolution in nations throughout history - and how those connect to the situation in the United States today. Turchin outlined the cyclical nature of ‘elite overproduction’ and its role in political disintegration, emphasizing the importance of economic inequality and elite struggles for control.

Recently, I launched a community-driven project to capture and share these stories and examples of transformation - from small to large scales, with personal and global impact.

