This week, I take on a tension I have been navigating for years, at the heart of communicating about the metacrisis: the hazards that arise from sharing true information with a global audience. Building on my earlier episode, “The Limits to Podcasting,” where I first described a “triple information hazard,” this Frankly outlines twelve distinct risks that emerge when honest insights about the more-than-human predicament are broadcast at scale. Drawing on philosopher Nick Bostrom’s concept of an “information hazard,” I explain why certain ideas become dangerous precisely because they are true, and why the era of AI raises the stakes, as everything said publicly is now ingested as training data and metabolized by the superorganism.

Some of these hazards land on the speaker, some benefit the powerful, and some fall on the audience itself. I reflect on the dangers of despair and false reassurance, the “half map” problem of naming risks without corresponding strategies, and the private burden of weighing what can and cannot be said. These hazards argue for care rather than silence: attention to timing, context, scale, and the trust of the people listening. Truths that become hazardous when shouted into a global microphone can become benign, even healing, when shared around a kitchen table, and that growing trust and community at human scale may be the deepest response to all twelve.

When does sharing the truth create new risks rather than reducing existing ones? How do we balance openness with the responsibility to protect people, strategies, and emerging possibilities? And what does honest communication look like in an era when every word can be amplified, weaponized, or metabolized by machines?

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In case you missed it…

In this week’s episode, I was joined by Jeff Currie for a wide-boundary look at what happens when the buffers that have suppressed energy price signals for fifty years finally run dry. Using his decades of experience as a former commodity strategist at Goldman Sachs and as a current senior advisor at The Carlyle Group, Jeff walked through why the “crack spread” between crude and refined products just hit its highest level in three decades. He also described why draining strategic reserves is, in actuality, simply a bet that scarcity can be avoided rather than solved – in Currie’s eyes, the West’s refusal to admit scarcity since the 70s has left it structurally unprepared, particularly compared to China’s security-driven build-out of nuclear, solar, and battery capacity. He also laid out the “Grand Bargain” underlying the postwar dollar system, wherein the U.S. protects global sea lanes in exchange for global trade running through New York. Jeff explained why a failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could unravel this arrangement, bringing forward consequences that would land hardest on middle-class Americans’ access to credit and consumption.

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