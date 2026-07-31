The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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Cabot O'Callaghan's avatar
Cabot O'Callaghan
16hEdited

Pulling punches this late in the emergency flays the soul. I have had to let go of other's perceptions and outcomes just to maintain emotional and spiritual equilibrium. I'd love to have community, REAL flesh and blood community of the same feather, but there's no flock. The dream is still too strong. Poverty hammers the last nail in the coffin of alienation and isolation.

Truth is all I got. It's too much and not enough. 🤷‍♂️

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
7h

I thank Jeff for the Grand Bargain education at the approximate midpoint. I need to learn more about it.

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