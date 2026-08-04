The Great Simplification

The Great Simplification

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SUE Speaks's avatar
SUE Speaks
20h

Well now, isn't it interesting that there are no comments after 5 hours. I do a lot of thinking and writing about basics, and I tip my hat to your dedication to seeing clearly and to your body of work that I often get a lot out of.

I did skim this, so I may not be doing it justice, but my impression was that it was very male. Surface stuff of shoulds and oughts and lists and charts.

I do wish you'd see as much of me as I see of you, for ideas you might get from how uniquely I think about the future, where it's paradigm-change or bust -- and maybe paradigm-change and bust!

Here's today's post:

Cat herding and what else to do?

Civilization is at stake

https://suzannetaylor.substack.com/p/cat-herding-and-what-else-to-do

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
15h

And for what is one preparing? If there is to be a breakdown in provision of fuel and food is one growing a large vegetable garden and bike-riding robustly?

One should be on a humanity and health track, and also whatever-is-neccesary track, at least. Hobbies are interesting and educational too. Gardening, woodwork and bike repair are hobbies I can recommend.

Try meditation on bike rides, but not in traffic. It "kills 2 birds with one stone", so to speak.

;-)

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