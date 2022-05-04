The Great Simplification
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
More
return
;
New
Top
Discussion
The Great Simplification #17- Chuck Watson
Nuclear War - All the Questions you were Afraid to Ask
Nate Hagens
May 4
1
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
The Great Simplification #17- Chuck Watson
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Earth Day 2022 - A Reading w Nate Hagens
Each year around April 20, I marshal the courage to proclaim my love and concern for animals and nature in lieu of conventional discourse about economic…
Nate Hagens
May 3
2
Comment
Share
Share this post
Earth Day 2022 - A Reading w Nate Hagens
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Great Simplification #16 - Tristan Harris
Social Media - Bringing the Ring to Mordor
Nate Hagens
Apr 27
1
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
The Great Simplification #16 - Tristan Harris
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Great Simplification #15 - Daniel Pauly
Peak Fish and other Ocean Realities
Nate Hagens
Apr 20
1
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
The Great Simplification #15 - Daniel Pauly
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Great Simplification #14 - John Gowdy
Superorganisms, Crazy Ants and Fire Apes, Oh My!
Nate Hagens
Apr 13
6
Comment
3
Share
Share this post
The Great Simplification #14 - John Gowdy
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Great Simplification #13 - Jamie Wheal
Neuro-Anthropology and Culture Architecture
Nate Hagens
Apr 6
2
Comment
Share
Share this post
The Great Simplification #13 - Jamie Wheal
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Great Simplification #12 | Dennis Meadows
Limits to Growth Turns 50 - Checking in
Nate Hagens
Mar 30
3
Comment
Share
Share this post
The Great Simplification #12 | Dennis Meadows
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Great Simplification Episode #11- Rex Weyler
Crisis in the Ecology Movement
Nate Hagens
Mar 23
7
Comment
Share
Share this post
The Great Simplification Episode #11- Rex Weyler
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Frankly #2 - Are Americans willing to risk Nuclear War?
Chuck Watson and Nate Hagens
Nate Hagens
Mar 18
2
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
Frankly #2 - Are Americans willing to risk Nuclear War?
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Great Simplification Episode #10 -Nora Bateson
Complexity between the Lines
Nate Hagens
Mar 16
4
Comment
Share
Share this post
The Great Simplification Episode #10 -Nora Bateson
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Frankly #1 - What War in Ukraine means for Energy & Money
Hi We have the next 12 Wednesday’s populated with some great conversations on the podcast. But world events are moving rapidly. I decided to create a…
Nate Hagens
Mar 12
6
Comment
2
Share
Share this post
Frankly #1 - What War in Ukraine means for Energy & Money
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Human Superorganism
Animated video #2
Nate Hagens
Mar 9
11
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
The Human Superorganism
natehagens.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 Nate Hagens
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts